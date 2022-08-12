Iridium (IRD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $351.00

Iridium (IRD) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Iridium has a market cap of $121,822.78 and $351.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Iridium has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Iridium coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001575 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015455 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Iridium
Iridium’s total supply is 24,132,057 coins. Iridium’s official website is ird.cash. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Iridium
