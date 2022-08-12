Ironwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 459 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,027,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,030,000 after buying an additional 229,437 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 536,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,918,000 after acquiring an additional 187,295 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,441,000 after acquiring an additional 137,462 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 998,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,539,000 after acquiring an additional 130,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 141,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 77,726 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DNLI traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,565. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $56.80.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.66 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 252.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $712,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,950,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,452,177.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

