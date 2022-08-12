Ironwood Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BW. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,928,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 749,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 47,242 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,562,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 349,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Shares of NYSE:BW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.09. 3,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,875. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a market cap of $712.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 2.48.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

