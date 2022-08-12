Ironwood Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Clorox by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Clorox by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,580. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $130.92.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

