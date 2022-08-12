Ironwood Investment Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Citigroup assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Progressive Stock Performance

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $121.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.33 and its 200-day moving average is $112.23. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $122.24. The company has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 86.55, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

