Ironwood Investment Management LLC Sells 726 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,022,000 after purchasing an additional 514,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,291,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,845,000 after buying an additional 154,906 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,978,000 after purchasing an additional 635,823 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,581,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE CHD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,622. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.