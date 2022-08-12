iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Purchased by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO. owned 0.11% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,136.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,974,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,598 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,804,000 after acquiring an additional 243,421 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 383,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after buying an additional 25,774 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 295,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after buying an additional 112,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 285,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after buying an additional 14,952 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.75. 1,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,899. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.31. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $28.07.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

