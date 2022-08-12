iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners lowered its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGV traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.39. The company had a trading volume of 815,740 shares. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.57.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

