iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,867,580. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average of $35.28. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.