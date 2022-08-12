iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Short Interest Up 316.7% in July

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 316.7% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBTK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.09. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,067. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $23.93.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTK Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 613,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,386,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 28.53% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

