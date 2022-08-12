iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Short Interest Up 316.7% in July

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTKGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 316.7% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBTK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.09. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,067. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $23.93.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTKGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 613,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,386,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 28.53% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

