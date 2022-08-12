iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Stock Position Lifted by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTFGet Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF comprises 1.4% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTF. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,780,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 5,835,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,472,000 after purchasing an additional 227,215 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 987,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 116,708 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,438,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,476,000 after purchasing an additional 110,035 shares during the period. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 370,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 85,284 shares during the period.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $24.85. 158,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,873. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

