iShares MBS ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 10,030 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 784% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,134 call options.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $99.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,433. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.11.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

