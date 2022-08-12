iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Up 246.0% in July

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 246.0% from the July 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 393,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 1,273.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 42,553 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 580.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 140,926 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWZS traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $13.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,450. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

