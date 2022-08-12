iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,178 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wade G W & Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $28,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,083. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $123.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.59 and a 200 day moving average of $90.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

