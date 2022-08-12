iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 395,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,607,000 after acquiring an additional 117,581 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,307,000 after acquiring an additional 124,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MY Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $143.13 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $119.11 and a twelve month high of $176.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.07.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.