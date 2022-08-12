iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,255,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IJH stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.04. 44,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,094. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.01.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.