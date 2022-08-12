iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.55. 105,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,557,094. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.51.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.