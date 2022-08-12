iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Holdings Lowered by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 127.5% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $277.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.42. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $247.38 and a 1 year high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

