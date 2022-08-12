Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Isiklar Coin has a market cap of $1.23 million and $171,493.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Isiklar Coin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,161.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00038178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00127775 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00066460 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin (CRYPTO:ISIKC) is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,295,305 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc. The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io. Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Isiklar Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Isiklar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Isiklar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Isiklar Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Isiklar Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.