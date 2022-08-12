IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink cut shares of IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

IsoPlexis Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ISO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.16. 127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,583. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. IsoPlexis has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts anticipate that IsoPlexis will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About IsoPlexis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,549,000. Northpond Ventures LLC bought a new position in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,920,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter worth $37,637,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

