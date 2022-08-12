IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink cut shares of IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.
IsoPlexis Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of ISO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.16. 127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,583. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. IsoPlexis has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts anticipate that IsoPlexis will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About IsoPlexis
IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IsoPlexis (ISO)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for IsoPlexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoPlexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.