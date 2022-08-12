Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Shares Down 0.5%

Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.43. 19,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 22,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Itafos from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78.

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

