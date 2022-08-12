Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.18

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.18 and traded as high as $3.22. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 3,769 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Itaú Corpbanca Trading Down 1.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 89,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.

