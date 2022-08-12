Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.18

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.18 and traded as high as $3.22. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 3,769 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Itaú Corpbanca Trading Down 1.2 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itaú Corpbanca
About Itaú Corpbanca
Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Itaú Corpbanca (ITCB)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.