Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the bank on Friday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,329,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,611 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,882,000 after acquiring an additional 340,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,992,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading

