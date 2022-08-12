J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.56

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.56 and traded as high as $56.50. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $54.01, with a volume of 445 shares trading hands.

J.W. Mays Stock Down 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter. J.W. Mays had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 0.49%.

J.W. Mays Company Profile

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, Massapequa of New York, and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

