Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.48.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:JACK traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.35. 8,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,207. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.24. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $107.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.04). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 34.51%.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $785,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

