Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Truist Financial

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.48.

NASDAQ:JACK traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.36. 9,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,207. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.24. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $107.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.04). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.51%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

