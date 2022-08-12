Jarvis+ Price Up 5.8% This Week (JAR)

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $209,644.70 and $5,641.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,245.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004136 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00038319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00127597 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00066202 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+ is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

