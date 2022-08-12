JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE) Short Interest Update

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 284.2% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of HCNE stock remained flat at $9.75 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,451. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCNE. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 356,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 115,750 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the first quarter worth $98,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 200.0% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,816,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $489,000.

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Company Profile

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

