JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Insider Acquires £389,324.25 in Stock

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) insider Andy Higginson purchased 292,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £389,324.25 ($470,425.63).

Shares of LON:JD opened at GBX 131.55 ($1.59) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,895.71. JD Sports Fashion plc has a 12 month low of GBX 98.94 ($1.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 235.70 ($2.85). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 122.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 139.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 875 ($10.57) to GBX 735 ($8.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 195 ($2.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 509.38 ($6.15).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

