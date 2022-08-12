JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Insider Acquires £389,324.25 in Stock

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) insider Andy Higginson purchased 292,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £389,324.25 ($470,425.63).
JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance
Shares of LON:JD opened at GBX 131.55 ($1.59) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,895.71. JD Sports Fashion plc has a 12 month low of GBX 98.94 ($1.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 235.70 ($2.85). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 122.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 139.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.34.
JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.29%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About JD Sports Fashion
JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.
Further Reading
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.