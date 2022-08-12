Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Inter Parfums in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $81.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $108.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.11 and a 200-day moving average of $81.75. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $732,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 731,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,394,000 after buying an additional 40,469 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after buying an additional 22,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

