Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ESSA Pharma Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ESSA Pharma in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.02). The consensus estimate for ESSA Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

ESSA Pharma Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of ESSA Pharma stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90. ESSA Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $15.53.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESSA Pharma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 24.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 41.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at ESSA Pharma

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 300,000 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,879,583 shares in the company, valued at $18,579,482.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 300,000 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,879,583 shares in the company, valued at $18,579,482.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 347,204 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $968,699.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,337,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,892,791.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 652,091 shares of company stock worth $1,931,165 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Pharma

(Get Rating)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.