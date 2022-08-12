Jefferies Financial Group Comments on TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.58) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of TCON stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 841,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $1,103,005.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,776,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,331.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 870,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,698. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 536,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.