Jefferies Financial Group Lowers PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PSTNY. Cheuvreux raised shares of PostNL from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a €3.00 ($3.06) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of PostNL from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

PostNL Stock Performance

Shares of PSTNY stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.27. PostNL has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $4.24.

PostNL Company Profile

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

