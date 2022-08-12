Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€145.00” Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €182.00 ($185.71) target price on Airbus in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($144.90) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($183.67) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Airbus Stock Performance

AIR opened at €107.84 ($110.04) on Tuesday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a one year high of €99.97 ($102.01). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €100.47 and a 200-day moving average price of €105.42.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

