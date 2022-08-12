Jobchain Hits Market Capitalization of $2.37 Million (JOB)

Jobchain (JOB) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Jobchain has a market cap of $2.37 million and $8.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jobchain has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,827.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004221 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00039333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00127288 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00067908 BTC.

Jobchain Coin Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,864,586,781 coins. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

