Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of JOBY stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.50. 119,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,712,352. Joby Aviation has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21.

Insider Activity

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $193,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,549,028 shares in the company, valued at $301,656,124.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 5,683.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 280,501 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 692,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 151,500 shares during the last quarter. 25.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

