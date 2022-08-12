Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBYGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of JOBY stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.50. 119,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,712,352. Joby Aviation has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21.

Insider Activity

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $193,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,549,028 shares in the company, valued at $301,656,124.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 5,683.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 280,501 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 692,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 151,500 shares during the last quarter. 25.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Featured Articles

