Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:JOBY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.53. The company had a trading volume of 114,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,352. Joby Aviation has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21.

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $193,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,549,028 shares in the company, valued at $301,656,124.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 114.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 36.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,911,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,737 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 13.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,749,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,822,000 after acquiring an additional 441,206 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth $16,408,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,332,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 31,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JOBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

