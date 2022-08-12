Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NYSE:JOBY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.53. The company had a trading volume of 114,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,352. Joby Aviation has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21.
In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $193,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,549,028 shares in the company, valued at $301,656,124.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JOBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.
