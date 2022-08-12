John Mutch Sells 2,000 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $98,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,401.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Agilysys Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $52.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.57. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.49 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGYS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Agilysys from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

