John Mutch Sells 2,000 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $98,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,401.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Agilysys Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $52.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.57. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.49 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.19 and a beta of 1.12.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGYS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Agilysys from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.
