JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €34.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($46.94) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Stock Performance

HFG opened at €29.39 ($29.99) on Monday. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €24.57 ($25.07) and a 1 year high of €97.50 ($99.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is €38.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a PE ratio of 28.32.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.