JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $54.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut Sunnova Energy International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sunnova Energy International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.87.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

NYSE NOVA opened at $28.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 2.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $147.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $73,505.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,690 shares in the company, valued at $948,291.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $73,505.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,291.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,999 shares of company stock valued at $4,635,505 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

See Also

