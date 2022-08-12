JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 329 ($3.98) to GBX 298 ($3.60) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Legal & General Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Legal & General Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $326.00.

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Shares of LGGNY opened at $17.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

