JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $52.54 and a one year high of $63.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average of $58.26.

