Jupiter Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $14.30 million and $2.65 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00014669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00038910 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,958,479 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.