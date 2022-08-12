K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Shares Down 2.6%

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C – Get Rating) shares fell 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 222 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 229 ($2.77). 98,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 65,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($2.84).

K3 Capital Group Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £168.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 251.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 266.49.

K3 Capital Group Company Profile

K3 Capital Group PLC provides professional advisory services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers merger and acquisition services, including company sales and business brokerage, corporate finance, transaction, off-market acquisitions, and debt advisory services; tax credit advisory, investigation, and planning services; and restructuring and financial advisory, creditor, forensic accounting and expert witness, and pensions and lead advisory services.

