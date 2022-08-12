Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Kadant were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

NYSE:KAI traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $193.17. The stock had a trading volume of 39,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,482. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.33. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.43 and a 12-month high of $240.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.84%.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

