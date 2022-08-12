Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Kamada from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.
Kamada Stock Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23. Kamada has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $6.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Kamada by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,284,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 362,474 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares during the period.
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kamada (KMDA)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.