KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,022 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in KB Home were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter worth $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in KB Home by 1,375.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.23.

KB Home stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.63.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

