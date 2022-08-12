Kenneth Duda Sells 20,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $2,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,673.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $2,045,600.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,200.00.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.86. 1,124,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,721. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.77. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 26,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after buying an additional 43,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.53.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

