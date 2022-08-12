Kenneth Duda Sells 20,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $2,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,673.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 11th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $2,045,600.00.
- On Friday, June 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,200.00.
Arista Networks Price Performance
NYSE ANET traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.86. 1,124,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,721. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.77. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $148.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 26,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after buying an additional 43,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.53.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
Featured Stories
