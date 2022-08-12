Kepler Capital Markets Lowers Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €5.00 ($5.10) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €6.60 ($6.73) to €6.30 ($6.43) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Danske downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Outokumpu Oyj from €10.00 ($10.20) to €9.00 ($9.18) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.77.

Outokumpu Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OUTKY stock remained flat at $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.81.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

