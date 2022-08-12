Key Square Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 156,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,000. Pinterest makes up about 1.5% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,379,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $24,395,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,589.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 658,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,948,000 after acquiring an additional 19,115 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Pinterest to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.76.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.35. 399,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,233,676. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.34.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,128,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William J. Ready bought 222,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 506,409 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 543,128 shares of company stock valued at $10,197,326. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

